YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Twana Tenete “Tee Rich” Richardson-Sharp transitioned from her earthly labor on Sunday, January 15, 2023 in Boardman , Ohio.

Twana affectionately called ” Tee Rich” and “Tee Bone” was born December 15, 1977 in Youngstown, a daughter of James E. ” Preacher” Richardson Sr. and Racheryl Clark.

She was a 1996 graduate of Wilson High School, served in the Army Reserve, and attended ETI Technical College where she studied Medical Assistant.

She was employed at Sav-A-Lot and Ultium Cell.

She was the absolute life of the party and loved everyone.

She also is a member of New Bethel Baptist Church.

She leaves to cherish her memories her mother Racheryl (Alphonso) Clark, Jr., her children; Taywaun (Tiffany) Sharp, Timothy (Kayla) Sharp, Twaun and Jawaun Clark, and her daughter Nakya (Ellis) Clark, grandchildren who were her heart; LaMiya, Messiah, and Kingston, siblings; Larry (Monica) Tolbert, Jr., James E. (Natasa) Richardson, Shawn (Teka) Jones, Rasheedah Hudson, Kandace Akins, Kelly (Anthony) Mills, Nicole Davenport, Sheena Clark, and Samantha Miller, Godbrothers; James Anderson, Jr., and Michael Anderson, godson; Baby Chris, bonus sons who called her “Mom” Devontae Winchester and Nawfside Ace (Baby Allen), great uncle and aunt; Robert (Jaet) Aikens, great aunt Marilyn Wright, and a host of other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was met at heaven’s gates by her father, her brother; Jamal Parkman, grandmothers; Ruthie Parkman and Christine Richardson, and her grandfather Ralph Parkman.

Funeral service will be Friday, January 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the New Bethel Baptist Church. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the church.

Please remember to wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the building.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement.