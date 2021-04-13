Troy Payton, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Troy Payton, 55, Youngstown, departed this life on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at his residence.



Troy was born in Brooklyn, New York to Willie C. and Ina Davis Payton on December 1, 1965.

He graduated from Park West High School in Brooklyn and studied Criminal Justice at John Jay College.

He was employed by Ketchum in Brooklyn and he worked in the control room processing pharmaceutical orders for the Tri-State drug stores with one of his best friends named Supreme. Years after working various jobs, Troy decided to move to moved to Youngstown in 1998 with his brother, Willie and sisters-in-law, Diedra, Lisa and Geraldine.



Many will remember Troy for his great spirit and politeness. Troy loved the ladies and the ladies loved Troy. He was a people person to all who knew him and loved him along with his charismatic smile.Better known by his friends as “Head”, or “Cane”, Troy was a beast on the basketball court. This New York Mets fan love for sports, music and dancing will be remembered by all who were blessed to have known him.



Troy is preceded in death by his brother, Willie N. Payton; his father; two grandmothers, Mary J. Houze and Rosie Barnes; two grandfathers, Esteen Davis and Led Payton; four uncles, Junior and Lester Payton, Alvester Davis and Ance McLaurin; three aunts, Helen Payton, Mimi McLaurin and Catherine Payton Dixon and two cousins, Marie Payton and Kevin Andre McLaurin.



Left to cherish Troy memory his mother, Ina Davis-Payton; his son, Troy Devaughn Payton; his brother, Darryl (Trudy) Payton; his sisters-in-law, Deidra Dodson Payton, Geraldine Bizzell and Lisa Dodson; aunt, Lula Houze; two nephews, Dominik Bonaparte and Everest “Zen” Payton; two nieces, Monique Foxworth-Bonaparte and Darryl Rai Payton; Goddaughter, Marie D. Harley; best friend and sister-in-law, Lisa Dodson along with a host of relatives and friends.



Funeral service will be Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.



Please be mindful of the CDC guidelines (6 foot rule) of social distancing and wearing your mask that covers your mouth and nose. Please do not linger so that the family can start promptly at 11 am for the funeral service.



A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 14 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.