YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Troy C. Adkins 26, Youngstown, departed this life on Saturday, August 26, 2023 unexpectedly.

Troy Chico “Lunch Box” Adkins was born January 6th 1997 in Youngstown, Ohio. Son of Tracie Gilmore and Troy Xavier Adkins.

Troy was a kind, intelligent, loving, family oriented man who loved laughing, making jokes, and was very outgoing. As a child Troy enjoyed playing football, riding bikes, exploring the woods and nature. His favorite insects were spiders and grasshoppers. Growing up Troy took pride in helping raise and taking care of his siblings. He was a part of the Redmen Little League football team. Troy enjoyed rapping, writing, listening to music,going on road trips, walking trails, and fishing. He was always on the go. He also loved a good meal and “giggle”. Troy was a diehard Cleveland Browns fan. Troy received a certificate of excellence from Damascus. He loved spending time with all of his loved ones, especially his nieces and nephews. He made sure to check up on everyone even when he couldn’t see them physically. He was always there for everybody whenever they needed a shoulder. If Troy was in the room you knew the whole room was laughing and smiling with his chunky cheeks. He made sure to get his pictures and videos with everyone. Troy was a lovable and loving teddy bear, who loved to shower everyone in hugs.

He leaves to cherish his memories his parents, his God Mother, Sherry Jackson

Siblings, Trinity ( Carroll Braxton) Harris, Destiny Rozier, Heaven, Keneen, Stacee Harris, and JayQuan Lighting all of Youngstown, and Austin Adkins, Nephew’s & Niece’s Carmelo, Cameron, Cassidy, Keneen, Jr., Ja’kari, Ja’nia , Ava, and Avary, all of whom he helped rear, favorite aunts, Stacie Gilmore, Sherese Tomlin both of Youngstown, Favorite Uncles Mark and Dewayne Cochrane, cousin Keyasia Duval, & Fatz, and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother Savion Gilmore. Grandparents Perle Gilmore, Arthur Gilmore, Lee Roy Cochrane, Sr., George “Chuck”Adkins, Sr., Barbara Gail Adkins. Uncles Keith A. Cochrane, Guillermo David Padgett. Aunt Gwendolyn Adkins. Cousins Shaquala Hopkins, Keyontae Shavers & Keymonie Dubose.

Funeral service will be at 12 Noon on Friday, September 8, 2023 at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12 Noon on Friday at the funeral home.

