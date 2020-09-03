Tonya L. Martin, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tonya L. Martin 55, entered eternal life on Sunday, August 29, 2020 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was born on January 3, 1965 in Youngstown the daughter of the late Doretha Martin.

Tonya was raised by her grandparents Ethel Mae and Grady Martin.

She attended Portal High School in Portal, Georgia. She was a God-fearing woman who loved going to church. she enjoy cooking, family gatherings, shopping, traveling to Statesboro to visit her family and friends and listening to a Old School music.

Tonya was known for her love of being around her family, her kindness and her unique laugh.

Tonya will be greatly missed by her aunt, Anna Richey; her cousins, Sawanna Richey and Tawana Richey; and many family and friends that she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her mother, her grandparents Grady and Ethel Mae Martin; her uncle Charles Richey Sr. and her cousin, Patrick Richey .

Family and friends will be notified of a burial in Statesboro, Georgia at a later date.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

