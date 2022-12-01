YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tony Carlos White, 52, departed this life at his home on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.



Tony was born November 30, 1970 in Durham, North Carolina, a son of Berry Patterson and Francis McKnight.

Tony moved from Durham with his family in 1972.

He worked at a local restaurant.

His hobby was fishing. He loved to fish. Tony spent most of his time cooking and enjoying his family and friends.



Tony leaves to cherish in his memory his mom, Francis Lard of Youngstown, Ohio; his only son, Darius Javey of Ohio; brothers, Doc and John McKight; sisters, Layoya and Beyonka; six grandchildren, Darius, Jaiylee, De’Arius, Lanae, Da’Myiah and Da’Kari Javey; a 30 year companion, Peggy Ruzich and a host of other relatives and friends.



Funeral service will be Friday, December 2, 2022 at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, at 12:00 Noon. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. prior to the service.



Please remember to wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the building.



