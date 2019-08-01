Toni L. Birchfield, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Toni L. Birchfield-Private viewing will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday, August 1, 2019, at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., for Mrs. Toni Lynn Birchfield, 41, Youngstown, who departed this life on Thursday, July 25, 2019.



Mrs. Birchfield was born March 22, 1978, in Youngstown, a daughter of Leroy Brown and Donna Wade.

She was a caregiver, who loved to sing and dance.

She leaves her husband Richard Edwards, whom she married February 14, 2018, her mother, children; Kima, Khai and Kali Harris, Nyjah Rae, and Kiarra Birchfield, Doniae Scott and Nevaeh and Amir Peagler, siblings; Nathan Birchfield and Donna Latrice Wade and a host of other nieces, nephews and other family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her father and a son- Jerry Harris III.

Arrangements are being handled by the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.