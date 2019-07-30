Tommie Metoya Ellis, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Greater Friendship Baptist Church, for Mr. Tommie Metoya Ellis, 56, formerly of Youngstown, departed this life on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Kindred Hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On November 3, 1962, Tommie Metoya was born in Meridian, Mississippi, to Emmitt Lee Ellis and Eloise (Emerson) Ellis.

He worked for Wyndham Destination, supervisor of the engineering department until 2018.

He served in the United States Air Force at March Air Force Base in Moreno Valley, California as security police. He did two overseas tours, Kadena Air Force Base, in Okinawa, Japan and Kunsan Air Force Base in South Korea.

He leaves to cherish his precious memories his loving wife, Tonya (Harris) of Las Vegas, Nevada; his children, whom he loved dearly, son, Tommie “TJ” of Riverside, California; daughter, Tosha of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; bonus children, Essence of Los Angeles, California and Courtney of Anaheim, California; siblings, Terrence (Adrienne) Ellis of Ogden, Utah, Tyrone Ellis and Rolanda (Johnny) Robbins, both of Youngstown and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Timothy Ellis and a niece, Audrianna Robbins.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 2, 2019, at the church and again on Saturday, August 3, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.

Arrangements entrusted to F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 31 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. on WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. on FOX.