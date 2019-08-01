Tommie M. Ellis Sr., Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tommie M. Ellis Sr – Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Greater Friendship Baptist Church for Mr. Tommie Metoya Ellis, 56, who departed this life on Sunday, July 22, 2019, at Kindred Hospital in Las Vegas.



On Nov. 3, 1962, Tommie Metoya was born in Meridian, Miss., to Emmitt Lee Ellis and Eloise (Emerson) Ellis.

He worked for Wyndham Destination, supervisor of Engineering Department until 2018.

He served in the U.S. Air Force at March AFB in Moreno Valley, Calif. as Security Police. He did two overseas tours, Kadena AFB, Okinawa Japan and Kunsan AFB in South Korea.

He leaves to cherish his precious memories, his loving wife, Tonya (Harris) of Las Vegas; his children whom he loved dearly, son Tommie “TJ” of Riverside, California and daughter Tosha of Oklahoma City, Okla.; bonus children, Essence of Los Angeles, California and Courtney of Anaheim, Calif.; siblings Terrence (Adrienne) Ellis of Ogden, Utah, Tyrone Ellis and Rolanda (Johnny) Robbins, all of Youngstown and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Timothy Ellis and a niece, Audrianna Robbins.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the church and again on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.

Arrangements entrusted to the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home Inc. in Youngstown.