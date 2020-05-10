Tommie Lee Robinson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tommie Lee Robinson 70, entered into rest on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Tommi, affectionately know as “Dog”, was born May 11, 1949 in Albany, Georgia, a son of Versice Milledge and Robert Hope.

He loved fishing, working, helping others and spending time with his grandchildren.

He leaves to cherish his memories forever, his mother; his children, Tamika Robinson, Janell (La’Kyiq) Thomas-Williams, Tommie Robinson, Jr., Shelby Robinson, Terrence and Charles Thomas; his siblings, Ronald (Rosemary) Robinson and Victor (Charmaine ) Milledge; 20 grandchildren and a host of loving family and friends who will miss him.

He was preceded in death by his father; his siblings, Kenneth, Calvin Milledge, Ronda and Gloria “Jean” Robinson; his grandson, Leroy Huff, Jr.; his son, Nathaniel Hammonds.

Due to COVID-19, a private viewing will be held for the immediate family.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.