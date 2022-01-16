YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tina Lindsay Marie Rhodes, 50, made her transition on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

Tina was born January 15, 1971 in Youngstown, Ohio, to the late Phillip Lindsey and Charlotte Lilly Lindsey.

She attended Cardinal Mooney and East.

Gateway College. In her early years, she worked several different jobs. Tina worked as a chemical dependency counselor at Neil Kennedy, Red Zone, California Palms, and CRN.

She was a faithful member of Narcotics Anonymous, she held several positions in the fellowship: Secretary Tuesday Night Surrender, Secretary of Area, Activities Person, perform service work within hospitals and institutions. She helped countless men at women struggling with addiction by providing peer support to those in recovery over the years.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband, Michael Rhodes, Sr.; her children, Sharlisa Lawson of Decatur, Alabama, Shaquilla Lawson of Struthers, Ariana Brovand Makiyah Rhodes and Charlotte Lindsey of Campbell; her grandchildren, Saniyah Jorda, Serenity Parker and Skylar Maxwell and Kaden Dickerson; her grandmother, Hester Lindsey; five stepchildren, Micaela (Aaror), Michael, Jr. (Shaquilla), Amari, Asiah and Aaliyah; two stepchildren from a previous marriage, Mahala and Maurice Wallace; her aunts and uncles, Shirley Carson, Janis Lindsey, Denise Morrow, Barba Lindsey, Louis Lindsey and Melvin Wright; her favorite little cousin, J’eMela Lindsey Edwards and Goddaughter, Sa’Mone Dav; her best friends, Patrice Mitchell, Michael Davis and Nikki Punter of Detroit; her sponsees, Georgette Hickman, Nicole Bethly and Stephanie Snowdan.

