Tiffany R. Jennings, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Tiffany R. Jennings, 38, Youngstown, was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 31, 2021 in St. Elizabeth Boardman Campus.



Tiffany, known to many as “Tiff”, was born on December 12, 1982 to Ms. Leila Jennings and Mark Jackson.

Tiffany worked various jobs throughout her life.

Tiff enjoyed going to the park with her grandbabies and children and just being with family and friends.



Tiffany Leaves behind her mother, Ms.Leila Jennings and seven wonderful children, Darnell, TeAsha and Keyra Jennings, Alviana Collier, J.R. Tellington, Jr. and Princess and Prince Noeisette; six grandchildren whom she loved dearly and her loving companion, Mr. Marquis Battle; her close cousin, Shnell Echols whom she loved dearly, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.



Tiffany was preceded in death by her father; her brother, Adrain Jennings and both grandparents, Virgie Jennings and Samuel Jennings and Ms. Johnnie Mae Jackson.

Arrangements handled by F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 8, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.