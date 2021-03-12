Thomas C. Williams, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral service will be Monday, March 15, 2021, 11:00 a.m., at the Martin Luther Lutheran Church, for Mr. Thomas C. Williams, 34, of Youngstown, who departed this life on Friday, March 5, 2021.



Mr. Williams was born January 4, 1987, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Thomas Williams and Rhonda Parker.

He was an employee of Galaxy Industrial Cleaning, was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and he was a rapper known as “Certified Williams”. He loved spending time with his family.



He leaves to mourn his passing, his parents; Rhonda Parker and Thomas Williams, his seven children; Chris McCullaugh, Shirlise Gilbert, of Youngstown, Davonie and Sienna Williams of Columbus, Tciri Herron of Columbus, Brandon Williams and Riley Smith of Youngstown, his sister Tonecia Everson of Youngstown, his grandchildren; Chris and Cali McCullaugh of Youngstown, Ohio, grandfather; John McLean, his great-grandmother; Gladys Parker, his aunts; Gloria (Carl) McKee all of Youngstown, and Angie (Gene) Tensley of Columbus, his uncles; Johnny Williams of Youngstown, Teddy and Eddie Williams of Columbus, Ohio and his niece Tyreiona Everson of Los Angeles, California, his cousins who he was reared with Alisha Smith of Columbus, Ohio, Andre Smith of Texas, Anthony Parker of Pittsburgh, Eboni Williams and Whitney McKee of Youngstown, Raven Williams of Florida ,Paige, Camille, Ashley and TJ Williams of Columbus.



Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021 at the church.



Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored, and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, to wear a mask.



Arrangements are being handled by the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.