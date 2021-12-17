FOWLWER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thelma L. Parrish 73, Fowler, Ohio departed this life on Monday, December 13, 2021 in Concord Care Center of Hartford.



Ms. Parrish was born January 17, 1948 in Youngstown, a daughter of Elroy and Elizabeth Mincy Parrish.

She was a 1965 graduate from The Rayen High School with honors. She attended YSU for English Literature.

She joined the U. S. Airforce, she worked at General Motors, was a postal woman, worked for Youngstown City Schools as a storyteller and the public library. She also started a church newsletter as well. She loved watching the news and reading the newspaper.

She loved her daughter and President Obama. She was a staunch Democrat too. She loved to read, write as a hobby but would raise “Hell” in her free time!

She leaves to mourn her passing; her daughter; Rachel (Andy) Irby, her sisters; Debra (Homer) Kellam, and Eleanor Wiltshire and a grandson; Isaiah Mitchell Irby.She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother; Mitchell D. Parrish.



Funeral services will be Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.



