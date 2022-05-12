YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mother Thelma Allen, was also known as “Ms. A” of Youngstown, was greeted at the gates of heaven by the angels on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at her residence.

She was born February 3, 1928 in Canton Mississippi and was the second oldest daughter to Willie and Maddie Washington.

Mother was a devoted chapter member of Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church, where she served on it’s Mothers Board, Missionary Society and the Pastor’s Aide.

Mother Allen is the mother of seven amazing children, Pastor Wallace, Limmie, Pastor Sylvia, Carl, Mike, and Johnniemae and two grandchildren that she reared, Michelle “Dew” and Bree.

She worked for many people, domestic cleaning their homes and doing housekeeping, she also worked at Towel Supply and many local restaurants. She retired from General Motors Corporation and volunteered many hours of service at the Mahoning County Rescue Mission.

She loved cooking Sunday dinners, spending time with her family and friends, looking sharp in her suites and hats which gave her the title “Hat Lady”. She also had a passion for keeping her garden nice and tidy.

She leaves the cherish her memory, her children, Pastor Sylvia Jennings, Pastor Wallace Fleming, Limmie Fleming- Walls, Carl Jennings Michael Jennings and Johnnie Mae Waters; 35 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Rev. Willie Fleming; her brothers, Floyd Washington, Ozannia Brown, Ethel Johnson, Willie Washington and Eugene Washington.

A homegoing celebration will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 13, 2022 celebrating a life welll lived at Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church 485 Redondo Rd. Youngstown, Ohio 44504. There will a visitation at the church with family from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. and the service will start promptly at 11:00 a.m.

Please remember to wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the church.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the family at this time of bereavement.

