Terri Lee Davis, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m., Friday, March 6, 2020, at F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., for Mrs. Terri L. Davis, 68, Youngstown, who departed this life on Thursday, February 20, 2020 in St Elizabeth Health Care in Youngstown.



Mrs. Davis was born May 25, 1951, in East Liverpool, Ohio, a daughter of Robert E. Hall and Anna M. Duck.

She was a social worker for The Greater Youngstown Point and also went to school of nursing.

She leaves her children, Shawn and Jason Farley, Jessica (Daryl) Duck, Alecia (Willie) Davis and Amanda (Isaiah) Davis; 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; her fiancé, Richard Stringfield and a host of other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her son Jamie Farley.

Friends may call from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 6 at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. prior to services.