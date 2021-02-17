Terri D. Delaine, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral service will be Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 11:30 a.m., at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., for Ms. Terri D. Delaine, 48, Youngstown, who departed this life on Monday, February 8, 2021 at her residence.



Terri was born December 27, 1972 in Chicago, Illinois.

She lived in Youngstown,Ohio from 1976 until 2021, the daughter of Linda Delaine Smith and Stevie Bennett.

She graduated from The Rayen High School.

She worked for Dinesol Plastic in Niles, Ohio for 25 years.

She leaves to cherish her memories her daughters; Jamiesha and Jasmine Crafter of Youngstown, Ohio, her grandchildren; William Clemons and Honestly Johnson of Youngstown, Ohio, her mother; Linda M. Smith of Cuba, Al., a brother; Bobby Delaine of Cuba, Alabama, a sister; Denise Delaine of Youngstown, Ohio, and aunt; Uvonne Townsend of Detroit, Michigan, an uncle; Carnell Delaine of Youngstown, Ohio, and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents; Josh and Lovinna Delaine, her grandmother; Manie Delaine, her aunt Verondale Brown, all of Cuba, Alabama, a grandson; Wilson Clemons, and a granddaughter; Flower Johnson of Youngstown, Ohio. Friends may call from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Due to our current health crisis COVID-19, we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a mask or face covering and to practice all social-distancing guidelines mandated by the Governor of the state of Ohio (6-foot rule and not to linger) thank you in advance.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 18 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.