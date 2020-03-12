Terrance Lawrence Madison, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terrance Lawrence Madison Sr., age 54 of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his wife Allison Austin Madison.

He was born on March 20, 1965 in Youngstown, Ohio, to father Richard Nelson (Gray) and mother Karen Madison Harris.

Terry attended The Rayen School in Youngstown.

After graduating he moved his family to Columbus where his career at Columbus State Community College as a supervisor. He also worked for COVA to help develop young adults starting a career.

He loved gardening and landscaping which he received a certificate for completion in. He spent his later days enjoying the company of his children and grandchildren. Terry had “real love” for all his grandchildren which he nicknamed them accordingly. He spent his time with them going to games, concerts, plays, dances, movie dates, dining, cruising, and much more. Terry was a die-hard sports fan and loved the Buckeye’s and Cleveland Browns. Terry had a huge heart and showed it by helping others, befriending anyone and always giving his all to better someone else’s situation.

Loved ones that will miss Terry are children; Te’Aira Madison, Jessica Diggs and Terrance Madison Jr., siblings; Kelvan (Kimberly) Brown, Kevin (Rochelle) Madison, Boisseau “Bam” (Jenae) Harris, Chystal Jones, Eric (Quneitra) Jones, Malika (Kenyawn) Jefferson, Maurice (Samantha) Bennett, Benjamin Bennett and Deantes Bennett, “Paw Paw’s” grandchildren; Gabriel “Gabe” Long, Laila Woods, Tom’Aira Goldsmith, Barron Woods Jr., Terranique Madison, Makila Reynolds, Johnathan Hightower Jr., Moriah Reynolds, Ty’Mier Madison,Ty’Monie Madison and Te’Aundra Madison and a host of other relatives and friends.



Loved ones that cleared the path for Terry, wife Allison Madison, father Richard Nelson, maternal grandparents Lawrence Madison, Sammie Madison, fraternal grandparents; Curtis and Christine Nelson, step-father; Boisseau Harris Sr., father-in-law’ William Rouse Sr., maother-in-law; Sharon Darden, Uncle; Ronald Nelson and an uncle Gregory Madison Jr.

Arrangements are being handled by the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

