Terrance Barnett “TR” Robinson, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Terrance B. Robinson, Sr., affectionately known as “TR”, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at University Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio.



Mr. Robinson, Sr. was born on April 19, 1969 in Youngstown, a son of Kenneth Davis and Roberta Robinson.

He graduated in 1987 from The Rayen High School, then enlisted into the U.S. Army.

He played little league for the Northside Knights and eventually became the head coach and mentor to many young men growing up on the north side of Youngstown and the little league football team.

He completed his education from the University of Phoenix and received his business degree in 2011. He also attended YSU studying psychology.

He had his very own podcast, called “TRIBE” ( Terrance Robinson Independent Enterprises) and loved to speak and educate on current events and other topics to make a change and uplift the listeners.

He retired from the Ohio State Penitentiary after working there for 16 years until he became ill. He was also a driver for Special Busing and Head Start in his early years.



He met his high school sweetheart, Latarsha Carter, in 1986 then married her on August 1, 1998 and to this union they were blessed with three beautiful children.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife; his parents; his children, Terrance B., Jr. and Taryn Robinson, of Youngstown and Tayzhane Robinson of Orlando, Florida and a nephew whom he reared, Daquan Carter of Orlando, Florida; two granddaughters, LaNae McDowell and Kihlani Bryant, of Youngstown; siblings, Erica (DeShannon) Hunter of Jacksonville, Florida and Kisha (Tyree) Mitchell; nieces, nephews, a host of friends that were like his siblings whom he grew up with from the north side of Youngstown (too many to name) and other family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lora Patterson Robinson and Robert Lee Robinson, Jr.; three aunts, Maggie Coleman, Azalee Robinson and Connie Patterson and an uncle, Ernest “RIP” Patterson, Jr.

Funeral service will be Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 12:00 Noon at New Bethel Baptist Church; friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.



]Please follow CDC guidelines (6 foot rule) of social distancing and wearing your mask over your mouth and nose. Please do not linger so the family can start their private funeral service promptly at 12:00 Noon.



F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., have been given the honor to serve the family during this difficult time of bereavement.

