Telly Leon “T-Bone” Smith, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Telly L. Smith, 45, Youngstown, departed this life on Monday, September 20, 2021, at his residence.

Mr. Smith, affectionately kown as “T-Bone”, was born March 16, 1976, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Jimmy Smith and Carolyn Roney.

He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and a devoted father and grandfather.

He loved his family and made sure he always told them he loved them. He had a love for cars and motorcycles.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Te Anna Adams of Charlotte, North Carolina; granddaughter, Taylor Cook of Charlotte, North Carolina; two brothers, James Smith and Larry Tarver of Youngstown; a stepsister, Adrial Clinkscale of Youngstown and an aunt, Alisa Tarver-Harmon, who reared him and a host of nieces; nephews and other family and friends.

He was greeted to his new home by his parents and grandparents, Minnie Tarver and Edmond Zanders.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

Friends may call from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, September 30, at the funeral home.

Please follow CDC guidlines by wearing your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the funeral home.

Arrangements handled by F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

