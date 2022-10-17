YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tarus D. “Todd” Hill, 44, Youngstown departed this life on Friday, October 7, 2022 in St. Elizabeth Health Care Center main campus.



Tarus was born on January 28, 1978, in Clay County, Alabama, a son to Ernest Tatum, Jr. and Frankie Adams, moving here to Youngstown, Ohio at the age of two years old.

He was a graduate of The Rayen High School.

He loved working for the community of Youngstown serving with needy families. He also was a painter, loved watching sports, teaching kids to play instruments and was into gymnastics. He loved to spend time with his family. Lastly and most of all he loved the House of Worship.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his mother; his three brothers, Shaun and Christopher Hill and Marcus Gayles; his grandmother, Edna Hill; aunts, Virginia Hill, Sandy (Ray) Wynn and Glenda Glenn; David, Cecil, Mack, Willie and Aaron Hill; two special aunts, Eulene Harris and Josephine Traylor and a host of other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his father; grandparents, Earnest and Marie Tatum, Sr.; grandfather, Frank Hill and great-grandparents, O. C. and Ella Mae Simmons.



Funeral service will be this afternoon, Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, at 2:00 pm. Friends may call from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. prior to the service.

PLEASE REMEMBER TO WEAR YOUR MASK OVER YOUR MOUTH AND NOSE WHEN ENTERING THE BUILDING.

