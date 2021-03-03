Tara “Tae Tae” Moore, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tara “Tae Tae” Moore 35, of Youngstown, departed this life on Monday, February 22, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Tae Tae was born August 24, 1985 in Youngstown, a daughter of Ralph Moore and LaSandra Gooch.

She worked at Belmont Confections and was a very outgoing person and loved her family.

She leaves Jamarius Abrams; two sons, Michael Lett, Jr. and Marshawn Moore; five daughters, Meoisha and Jatara Moore, Jamarionnya Abrams, Eryca Robinson and Jamairah Abrams; her granddaughter, Jamiah Williams; two sisters, Sierra Moore and Kayla Gooch and a brother, Corey Gooch, all of Youngstown; two nieces, Chyna Hightower and CaNyla Mann; her nephew, Cynsere Mann and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her grandmothers, Ernestine Gooch and Delores Moore and her uncle, Detrick Moore.

The family will receive friends from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.,where a private funeral service will be held for immediate family only.

Due to our current health crisis COVID-19 we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a mask or face covering and to practice all social-distancing guidelines mandated by the Governor of the state of Ohio (6-foot rule and not to linger) thank you in advance.

