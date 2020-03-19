Breaking News
Ta’Qwilla Ja’Na Robinson, Youngstown, Ohio

F.D. Mason Funeral Home

March 13, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Ta’Qwilla J. Robinson, 35, Youngstown, departed this life on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Ms. Robinson was born October 25, 1984, in Youngstown, a daughter of Gary Ryan and April Robinson.

She was a graduate of Rayen High School, received her Bachelor’s of Arts at National College, was a home  healthcare aide, enjoyed music, fixing up her car and being with her family and friends. 

She leaves her parents; her step-father, Lee Robinson,  children, Yrell, Quortez, Taraya and Raylin; siblings, Tamica, Gary, Alyshia, Akilah and Rashad and a host of other relatives and friends.

 Friends may call from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 21 at the church.

Arrangements are entrusted to F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

