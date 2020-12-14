Tanola Crawford, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Tanola Crawford 59, of Youngstown, entered the heavenly gates on December 2, 2020 with her family along her bedside at Mercy Health Elizabeth Health Center.

Mr. Crawford was born Jan 8, 1961 in Gastonia, North Carolina to Emma Jackson and Major Bonnie Crawford. She came to Youngstown at the age of seven years old.

She leaves to cherish her memories three sons, Phillip Crawford Sr., Solomon Clay IV. and Avery Gales; two daughters, Tanisha Bray and Quiana Scott; 18 grandchildren, one grandson and a special friend, John Bell.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 – 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.,where a private service funeral service for immediate family will follow for immediate family.

Social Distancing will be upheld and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building rules will be strictly enforced.

For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the Family at this difficult time.