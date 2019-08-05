Tanisha B. Robbins, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral service will be 12 noon Friday, August 9, 2019, at the Greater Friendship Baptist Church, for Ms. Tanisha B. Robbins, 42, Youngstown, who departed this life on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at her residence.



Ms Robbins was born April 10, 1977, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Douglas and Linda Thompson-Robbins.

Tanisha was a 1995 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

She was employed at Comprehensive Logistics.

She was a member of the church.

She loved spending time with her family especially her grandson Cameron.



She leaves her father, children; Jayla Gilmore, Talynn Simms, Mariyah Robbins and Terrence Simms Jr., a grandson; Cameron Jamison, siblings; Davida (Bellina) Mahome, Myrthis, Mark (Tarissa) and Selina (Willie) Robbins and a host of aunts, uncles,nieces, nephews, family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her mother, both paternal and maternal grandparents and a nephew; Mar’Quise Garrett Robbins

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12 noon on Friday, August 9, 2019at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.