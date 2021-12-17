YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tammy Renee Griffin 57, Youngstown of 182 Lilburne Drive departed this life on Sunday, December 12, 2021 unexpectedly at her residence.



Tammy was born to the union of Jasper and Georgia Sanders Griffin on May 6, 1964 in Youngstown.

She accepted Christ at an early age in Antioch Baptist Church under the leadership of Reverend Alfred Ward.

She attended The Rayen High School and she enjoyed singing, dancing and helping people she loved. SHE TRULY JUST LOVED LIFE.

She was a health care worker for some years and loved rearing her three grandchildren. Tammy will be sadly missed by all.



Her memories will be cherished and remembered by her daughter; Latoya and her son Jerome, her mother, her brother; Harold Griffin, her nephew Anthony Griffin, her aunts; Ida Simpson and Gussie Tribble, her grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her father, her daughter; Ashley Griffin, 2 brothers; Shane and Shawn Griffin, a cousin; Jeffery Griffin, and her grandparents.



Funeral service will be Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 3:30 p.m., at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Friends may call from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.



PLEASE FOLLOW CDC GUIDELINES (6 FOOT RULE) OF SOCIAL DISTANCING AND WEARING YOUR MASK OVER YOUR MOUTH AND NOSE WHEN ENTERING THE BUILDING.

The family of “Tammy Renee Griffin would like to say thank you to all family and friends for your prayers, calls, food, cards and words of encouragement during this time of bereavement.



THERE WILL BE A REPASS FOR IMMEDIATE FAMILY MEMBERS ONLY

