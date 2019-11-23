Tamisha L. Harris, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Saturday night, November 16, 2019, the Lord granted our beloved angel, Tamisha L. Harris her wings to enter his heavenly gates.



Ms. Harris was born August 24, 1974, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Maurice and Gladys Taltoan Harris.

She was a dedicated L.P.N. who was a recent graduate of the R.N. program of Eastern Gateway Community College. She was a nurse of 22 years, who dedicated her life and career of taking of not only her patients but her family also.

Misha was a devoted daughter, mother, sister, nurse and friend to everyone who’s lives she has impacted with her bright, sunshine smile and her motivational and encouraging words. She was a woman of integrity, sophistication and class, who would go above and beyond the call of duty for the people she loved.

She enjoyed shopping, fine dining, bingo, traveling to Las Vegas and spending quality time with her daughter Courtney.

She leaves to cherish her memory her parents, father of her daughters; Tolbert Chism,2 daughters; Ms. Courtney and Ms. Auviance Jones, her sister; Ms. Nakeisha Taltoan, her niece and nephew; Emoni and Emmanuel Bunkley, her childhood sister whom she held dear to her heart and a host of nieces, nephew and friends who considered her family.



She was preceded in death by her grandparents; Roland and Loretta Harris, Marvin and Annie Mae Taltoan and her Aunt Ms. Johanna Harris. Misha was truly loved by so many people and will be missed.

Friends may call at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with the funeral following at 12 Noon.

Arrangements are entrusted to F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.