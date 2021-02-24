Tamika T. Haywood Green, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral service will be Friday, February 26 at 1:00 p.m., at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., for Mrs. Tamika T. Haywood Green, 46, Youngstown, who left here to her new heavenly home, on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at her residence.



She was born March 5, 1974 to her father, Thomas Spivey and her mother, Sheila D. Spivey Jackson, whom she reunited in Heaven with.

She worked for Infocision.

She loved to laugh and she enjoyed her slow jams and gospel music. It was her way or no way and you better be quiet when her stories come on.

She leaves behind her husband, Arthur “PeeWee” Green; her father; six children, the oldest Ruthsheka Rodgers, Derrick Haywood, Erick Haywood,Stephany Rodgers, Steven Haywood and her youngest, Thomasina Haywood; two stepkids and two grandkids, all in which she reared. She also left behind her 18 loving grandkids; three brothers, Kordeyiah Spivey, Thomas Spivey III and James Goings, Jr., along with a host of family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her mother; her grandmother, Irma Walker; her aunt, Ruth McGowen; her sister, Jasmine Edwards and her two grandchildren, Ila Lee and Grace Haywood.

Friends may call from 12:00 noon on Friday, February 26 at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home prior to the service.

Due to our current health crisis COVID-19, we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a mask or face covering and to practice all social-distancing guidelines mandated by the Governor of the state of Ohio (6-foot rule and not to linger) thank you in advance.