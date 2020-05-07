Susan Daye, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan Daye of Newark, New Jersey, departed this life on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

“Susie” as she was affectionately known by her family and friends was born on January 16, 1924 in Oxford, North Carolina. Susan was the daughter of the late Fred Daye and Sarah Blalock Daye.

Susan was employed for many years in the dry cleaning industry.

Susan loved and lived life to the fullest. Through the sincere devotion she had for her family, Susie was the caregiver to two of her sisters prior to their passing and also she reared an array of nieces and nephews throughout the years.

Susan accepted Christ at a very early age. She was a former member of St. Andrews AME Church in Youngstown, where she served on the Steward Board.

Susan leaves to cherish her memory her nieces, Mary (Dr. Rickie) Monroe, Denice Neal Davis and Delores Daye Nord, all of Youngstown and Michele Daye of Newark, New Jersey; nephews, Michael and Craig Daye of Newark, New Jersey; a beloved sister-in-law, Shirley Daye of Newark ,New Jersey and a host of nieces and nephews.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Sarah Daye; sisters, Hazel Wilson, Willie Mae Gupton and Sarah Bowden; brothers, Fred, Eddie and Ellis Daye and a cherished brother-in-law, Frank Gupton.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family. Private memorial services will be held at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. on Monday, May 11, 2020.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 8, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.