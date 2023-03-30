YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven O. Adams, 55 of Youngstown, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023 after an extended illness at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.

He was born on December 16, 1967 to Sonny and Ruth Adams.

He was a proud north sider and graduated from The Rayen High School in 1986.

After graduation he moved to Texas for a short time but after being injured, Steven returned to his childhood home.

As an adult he was employed at Lincoln Place where he touched the lives of the staff and is residents.

Steven was an avid movie watcher, lover of music and an extraordinary story teller. His greatest joy were his three children whom he leaves to cherish his memory.

He is survived by his brother, Anthony Dean (Bonds); his partner for over 25 years, Kenya; his three children, Kiya, Gabriel and Jordan; his nieces and nephews; his childhood friends, Denny, Donnie, Tony, Patrick, Sam, Kevin, Demond, Jason and Andy and a host of other family and friends.

Steven was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Clifton and a sister, Teresa.

Visitation will be 12:00 – 2:00 p.m Friday, March 31, 2023 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home where services will follow promptly at 1:00 p.m.

Please remember mask are mandatory when entering the building.

