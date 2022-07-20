YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephany A. Rodgers, 31 Youngstown, was born February 15, 1991, in Youngstown, Ohio to Tamika Haywood and Steven Haywood.



Stephany attended Youngstown City Schools.

She was employed at several different fast food restaurants including McDonald’s.

Stephany loved to spend time with her children, family and friends. There was never a dull moment with her around. She loved to make everyone around her laugh. She was known for having a very big heart and to know her was to love her. For all of these things and more she will be missed.



Stephany leaves to cherish her memories and legacy her loving father of Houston, Texas and her stepfather, whom helped to rear her, Arthur “Pee Wee” Green of Youngstown; her beautiful children, Raymond Queener, Nevaeh Rodgers, Ali Rodgers, Nyla Williams and Johnny Favors, all of Youngstown; two sisters, Ruthsheka Rodgers and Thomasina Haywood, both of Youngstown; three brothers, Erick Haywood of Akron, Derrick Haywood of Columbus and Steven Haywood of Youngstown; an aunt, uncles and other relatives and friends.



Stephany unexpectedly transitioned from this life on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her loving mother; grandmother, Sheila Jackson; her niece, Ila Lee and other family and friends who were special to her.



There will be a Viewing Only on Friday, July 22, 2022 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Please follow CDC protocol by wearing your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the building.

