WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Stanley Edward Lopez was born January 9, 1954 in Warren, Ohio to Eugene Lopez and Blanche Holder Cooper.

He was a 1971 high school graduate of John F. Kennedy Catholic High School. He also attended Kent State University.

His hobbies were walking, reading, listening to music and listening to podcasts.

He leaves to cherish his memories his niece, Michelle Bryant and Michael A Terry, three great-nieces, Monique Smith, Essence Smith and Natalie Scrivens; one great-nephew and a host of great-great-neices and nephews and his best friend, Barbara Mcgraw.

He was preceded in death by his mom; dad; sister, Marie Lopez Qualls and great-niece, Lathressa Morgan.

Private family services were held on Thursday Afternoon, October 13, 2022 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home Inc.

F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home has been given the honor to serve the family at this time of bereavement.