Spellmyra Westmoreland, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mother Spellmyra Westmoreland, 86, was called home to our Lord on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

She was born on January 1, 1933 in Warren, Ohio.

She married George Westmoreland, Jr. October 9, 1951 and raised five loving children.

Mother Westmoreland retired from Packard Electric G.M. after 34 years of dedicated service.

Mother Westmoreland was saved and filled with the Holy Ghost at the tender age of nine. It was her true calling to minister and bring people closer to the lord. She served well under the leadership of many pastors, as district missionary, church mother, served on the mother’s board and was an assistant to State Supervisor Mother Pettigrew. Mother Westmoreland always served with a smile and was always ready to comfort and listen. She spoke fluent French and enjoyed playing the violin and piano.

Mother Westmoreland also loved to cook and spend time with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George Westmoreland, Jr. and brother, Pastor Rudolph Lott, Sr.

She is survived by sister, Etta. L. Herbert; sister-in-law, Lillie Mae Lott; children, George Westmoreland III; daughter, Deirdre and Elder Thomas Ten Eyck; daughter, Cheridan and Troy Glover; son, Frank and Andrea Westmoreland; son, Michael Westmoreland; 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

We loved Mother, Grandma and Big Momma very much and we are going to miss her but we thank God we had her as long as we did to help enrich our lives and teach us the right way to live. So, when we heard of her home going, we didn’t worry, because we knew she was just another brave soldier gone home to rest.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November. 23, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at Hoyt St. Flourishing Ministries C.O.G.I.C.

Visitation on Friday, November 22, 2019, at 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Hoyt St. Flourishing Ministries C.O.G.I.C.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home Inc., has been given the honor to serve the family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 21 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.