Shylinda McBride Myles, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Shylinda McBride-Myles 31, of Youngstown, departed this life on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at her home.

She was born March 11, 1989 in Youngstown, a daughter of William and Linda McBride Vaughn.

She married Ollie Myles on May 1, 2016.

She enjoyed cooking, spending time with family, going to the casino and helping others.

She was member of MT. Sinai Baptist Church.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband; mother; her son, Germany Myles; two special nieces whom she helped rear, Talayzia and Takyla James; three sisters, Tahia McBride, Dorothy Myles and Erin Dawkins; four brothers, William Vaughn, Christopher McBride, Jamal Vaughn and Terrell (Yvonne) Vaughn; her mother-in-law, Gwendolyn Brewer; her grandmother, Dorothy Gipson; two special cousins, Jessica Hall and Jade McBride and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She is preceded in death by her father; two brothers, Henrey and Lenny Vaughn and grandparents, Grady and Mary McBride and Doris Chew and Thomas Vaughn.

Due to the Present health crisis Covid-19 there will be private visitation on Friday, May 22.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

