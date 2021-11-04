Shonna L. Daniels, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shonna L. Daniels, 53, Youngstown departed this life on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at her residence.

Mrs. Daniels was born May 2, 1968, in New Castle, Pennsylvania., the daughter of William and Sheryl Ray Gilliam of Maryland.

She graduated from East HIgh School and then moved to Virginia to be closer to her husband where he was stationed and then became a bank teller. From there she moved to Guam and went to school for accounting and became Head Teller for two years. When they returned stateside she went back to school for Child Care and became an Independent Provider for 15 years, but decided to become a stay at home grandmother because she said “Can’t nobody take care of my grandchildren but me!”

She was married to Wade Daniels for 34 years but shared their lives together for 39 years. She loved to play the lottery, scratch offs and being at the casino. She always had her hair done and you would see her painting her nails at all times, but most of all she would take her grandchildren shopping and spoiling them with lots of junk food, toys, clothing and shoes.

She leaves to cherish her memories her loving and devoted husband, her children; Eboni (Aundrey Fields), Rachelle and Wade Daniels II, step-daughter; Tanisha Brooks, seven grandchildren, Aundrey Fields Jr., Alayah Turner, Eurianna Fields, Anastasia Daniels, Justin Fields, Avianna Daniels and Alayna Daniels all of Youngstown and her niece Olivia Cortner whom she reared like a grandchild, four step-grandchildren; Jamez, Jamiyah and Jaidan Brooks and Sarenadi Henry, her siblings; Corey Lee from New Castle and Timika (Alex) Ignacio and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; Samuel and Johnny Stewart, uncles; Randall and Samuel Stewart Jr. Her In-Laws; Wilbur and Peggie Jackson, brother-in-law; Ricky Jackson and sister-in-law; Monica Jackson and her niece; Shanell Jackson.

Funeral service will be Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 12 Noon at the Jaylex Event Center. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12 Noon on Tuesday at the Jaylex Center.

