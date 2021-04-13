Shirley Maequita Parm, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley M. Parm, 79 of Hubbard, departed this life on Monday, April 5, 2021, at her residence.

Mrs. Parm was born December 4, 1941, in Jamaica, a daughter of Kenneth Hutchinson and Edna Ford.

She was a seamstress who loved sewing and was employed for Weatherbee Coats, Inc. and Tile Supply.

Shirley was loved and a sweet caring woman who will truly be missed. She could make you laugh with all the stories and with one facial expression we all knew she meant business. She would do anything she could for you and we loved her so very much.

She leaves to mourn in her passing, Hank Tomlin, Douglas Parm, Marva (Ezell) Heriot, Doreen Dixon, Barrington Hutchinson, Ann Marie Daley, Andrew Daley, Audrey Duncan, Conrad Duncan and Patricia Hutchinson, her sister-in-law and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Parm and her parents, Steve Hutchinson and Dorett Hutchinson.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, April 15, 2021 12:00 Noon, at the Alpha and Omega, First Baptist Church. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon prior to the service.

Due to the pandemic please follow the CDC guidelines (6 foot rule) and practice social distancing. Please wear your masks when entering the church and make sure it covers your mouth and nose. Please do not linger around so that the family may start the funeral promptly at noon.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., has given the honor to serve the family at his difficult bereavement hour.

