Shirley Ann C. Ellington, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Shirley Ann C. Ellington, 82, of Youngstown, departed this life on Friday, December 18, 2020.

Mrs. Ellington was born March 20, 1938, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of William and Bernice Clark.

She was dedicated to her family friends in faith with religion and a relationship with God as the epic center of her life.

She was a long time employee of the Catholic Dioceses of Youngstown was she retired as a bookkeeper.

She loved going to church on Sundays where she attended Jesus is the Way Ministries. She also enjoyed going to Bible study, spending time with her friends and family and her beloved dog, Nova.

She leaves to mourn in her memory and passing her granddaughters, Brittney Gordon, LaTasha Woods (Ellington), Marquia Colvin (Ellington), Chelsea Ellington and Kennedi Gordon; her grandson, Marc Ellington, Jr., Marc Ellington, II, Kevin Michaels and Justin Ellington; her Godaughter, Clashara Slott; nieces, KaTnna Clark and Carla Willis; 16 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives in close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack L. Ellington; her son, Marc A. Ellington; her daughter, Betty (Kim) Gordon and her sister, Betty (Doll) Willis.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 – 12:00 p.m., Saturday, January 2, 2020, at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., where a private service funeral service for immediate family only.

Social Distancing will be upheld and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building rules will be strictly enforced.

For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the Family at this difficult time.