Shelbie J. Gregory, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shelbie J. Gregory, 59, of Youngstown departed this life on Friday, July 10, 2020 at her residence.

Ms. Gregory was born May 19, 1961 in Chicago, Illinois a daughter of Elisha and Shelbie Bray Gregory.

She was a homemaker , who loved to be around her grandchildren they were truly her pride and joy’s.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her father, her children, Christopher and Justin Gregory and Jalisa Lynch; her siblings, Dave and Calvin Bray, Elizabeth Gregory, Janet Gregory – Rushton , Mary Ann Gregory, Helen Hamlin and Greta Gregory; 21 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother and her sister, Elaine Gregory.

The will be a viewing from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

Social Distancing will be upheld and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 16, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.