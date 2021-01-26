Shayla Watkins, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNSGTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shayla Watkins 40, of Youngstown, transitioned to her heavenly home on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Allegheny Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Ms. Watkins was born May 6, 1980 in Youngstown a daughter of Cleveland Hightower and Taryn Watkins.

She was a 1998 graduate of Chaney High School.

She was known to many as a passionate and devoted mother.

She was a avid Dallas cowboy fan. She was a remarkable cook who enjoyed music and dancing as she cooked. She had a passion for socializing with family and friends especially her ladies night. She was a selfless woman, who spent many moments displaying care and concern for others she loved. Her children and her husband meant the world to her, as she would never miss an event the children had.

She leaves to forever cherish her beloved memory, her mother; her dedicated lifelong love and partner, Charles Gruber; her children, Caliya Gruber, Christoper Gruber and Chyann Gruber; her beautiful granddaughter, Alaiah Wright; she also leaves her two bonus children whom she loved, Charles, Jr. and Chrishelle Gruber and a bonus grandchild, Ziaire Dwason; her siblings, Nikki Watkins, Clenisha Pless, Alexis Watkins, Tavin Watkins and Dwayne Hightower and a host of other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father; her bonus mother, Loretta Ramos; her grandparents, Geraldine Turner and Alexander Watkins and Cleveland and Elonra Hightower; her brother, Lamont Hightower and her uncle, Keith Turner.

She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11: 00 a.m. on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at New Bethel Baptist Church.

Due to our current health crisis COVID-19 we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a mask or face covering and to practice all social-distancing guidelines mandated by the Governor of the state of Ohio (6-foot rule and not to linger) thank you in advance.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the Family at this difficult time.