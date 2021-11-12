Shaunte Lynette Williams, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shaunte Lynette Williams 45, of Youngstown, who departed this life and gained her wings on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at St Elizabeth Health Center.

Ms. Williams was born October 24, 1976 in Youngstown Ohio, a daughter to Sheila D. Williams and Karlos L. Baker.

During her 45 years of this earthly life she had many accomplishments. Shaunte was a 1995 graduate of Chaney High School, in 2004 she received her LPN license from Choffin Career Center as well as obtaining her license as a notary public for the state of Ohio.

As A child she was baptized and became a member of Greater Friendship Baptist Church.

Shaunte was always so generous to any and everyone she came across rather it was family or a stranger. She spent the last six years being a devoted full-time grandmother to Jayceion and Jordyn in which they were affectionately called her AhMa!

Shaunte leaves to cherish her memory her father; daughters, TeShaun Warren and Kennedy Williams; her grandmother, Willie Mae (Curtis) Williams; her siblings, Jerome, Sierra, Cheree, Dasha, Apolonia, Nahdia, Sarina, Eva and Lakesha; her best friend, Courtney, her loving boyfriend, Steve Croom and a host of nieces and nephews.

She will be preceded in death by her mother; grandparents, Charles Williams, Evonne Baker-Perry and Karl Baker; a bestfriend, Lashauda Aziz and her favorite cousin, Elliot Stewart.

Funeral service were held on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., has been given the honor to serve the family during this difficult time of mourning.