Sharon Morris, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon Morris, age 49 of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life peacefully Monday, October 26, 2020 at 8:15 in the morning.

She was born December 31, 1970 in Patterson, New Jersey, a daughter of Ruth McDuffey and Hylvester Bullock. She later moved to Ohio where Elizabeth Asberry-Bullock reared her lovingly.

Sharon was a 1989 Campbell Memorial Graduate, as well a 2020 graduate with her associate degree in Information Technology from the University of Phoenix.

A loving homemaker, she worked at Timken as a press operator for six years and she worked at West as a telecommunications specialist for eight years. After that she pursued further education in Information Technology in which she graduated this year.

She enjoyed cooking, shopping, fishing and reading. She loved western movies and anything regarding history and black culture. She had the voice of an angel she loved to sing and make songs that will be in our hearts forever.

Sharon leaves to cherish in her memory her husband of 22 years, Maurice Morris; two daughters, Latoya Bullock and Mercades Harris, both of Youngstown; two sons, Kenneth Bullock of Youngstown and Jaron Morris of Toledo, Ohio; a brother, Kevin Bullock, Sr. of Columbus; ten grandchildren and a host of loved family and friends.

Preceding her in death were her mothers, Ruth McDuffey and Elizabeth Asberry-Bullock and a brother, Eddie Asberry, who are all dearly missed.

A memorial service will be 12:00 p.m. Monday,November 2, 2020 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

Social distancing will be upheld and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building rules will be strictly enforced.

viewing.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 1, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.

