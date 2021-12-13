YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Miss Shamika Nicole DuBois-Pete, 37, departed this life on Monday, November 29, 2021 at her residence.



Miss Dubois-Pete was born July 10, 1984 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Sophia DuBois and the late David M. Pete, Sr.

She attended the Youngstown City Schools.

Shamika loved being around her family and friends. She was very close with her brothers whom she revered. She especially loved and enjoyed spending time with her only child, Karmen, whom she adored. “K.K.” as she called her was the apple of her eye. She had much affection for her two nieces and one nephew. Shamika liked to tell jokes and displayed a gorgeous, infectious smile from a sincere heart. Shamika was fond of her “G”, yet the most life moving moment was in 2018 when Shamika gave her life to Christ, what a glorious day.



She leaves to mourn her passing yet cherish her memories and celebrate her life, her mother, Sophia DuBois; daughter, Karmen Venable “K.K”; her grandmothers, Verdell Naze of Youngstown and Eloise Spivey-Pete of Pittsburgh; her aunts, Evangelist Arlene Williams, Darlene DuBois, a special aunt, Tanya Naze, who helped rear her like a daughter and Liza (Timothy) Lewis, all of Youngstown, Kimberly Pete of Cleveland, Shawn Pete, Lynn Pete and Tiffany Pete, of Pittsburgh; uncles, Derrick DuBois and Antron (Ashley) Naze, of Youngstown and Eric (Tracy) Williams of Alabama; six great-aunts; three great-uncles; a special companion, Carl Venable; a good friend, Michelle Haskin and a host of relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her father; aunt, Gloria Adams; cousins, Tony Brown, Jr., Norman Adam, Jr., Sonja Adams, Carl Murray and Noah L.R. Rhinehart; grandfathers, Robert E. Kellam, Sr., nd Otha Naze; great-grandparents, Elijah and Elnora DuBois; uncle, Anthony Pete; cousins, Mike, Pete, Sheena Pete and Brandon Pete; aunt, Ellamae Pete; uncles, Tony Aziz and Jerome Aziz and great-grandparents, Charles and Margaret Pete.

Funeral service will be Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 1:00 pm at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Friends may call from 12:00 Noon -1:00 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.

PLEASE REMEMBER TO FOLLOW CDC GUIDELINES (6 FOOT RULE) OF SOCIAL DISTANCING AND WEARING YOUR MASK OVER YOUR MOUTH AND NOSE WHEN ENTERING THE BUILDING

