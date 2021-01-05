Shalena Renee Clark, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shalena Renee Clark, 47, of Youngstown entered rest Saturday, December 26, 2020.

Shelana Was born June 21, 1973 to Velma Weaver and Abu Jamal.

She was known as “Lena” And was a member of New Vision New Day Ministries.

She attended South High School and was a cancer survivor. She battled and conquered having a stroke all while battling lupus and yet always stayed strong, this is why Lena was known by her family as a hero.

Lena was never supposed to reach the age to have children. So they were her world and her blessings. She was the funniest thing but a large bundle of life, she would give you a beating during her extreme laughter and a stab you in the heart when you hurt hers. She was a sharp sassy always cracking jokes sometimes private ones and she was always ready with a mean and daring comeback to anything you had to say. She loved music, old movies, her walks, and most of all she adored time with her grandchildren her blessings.

Lena leaves to cherish her memories her daughters: Ray Shawnda Clark and Darlesha Jones; her grandchildren: Ameria Stennis, Antonio Boykin, Angel Boykin and Baby Clark her special child; her brother: William Thomas; her other siblings: Aliyah Jameela, IBN, Raheem, AY Yub Abdul Muhammad and Ka Jaun Robinson and a host of other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Celeste Thomas, her grandmother, aunts and uncles, and her special friends, Mike Yarn and Mr. Tony.

Private funeral services were held Monday, January 4, 2021 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home Inc.

