Selena M. Gayles, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral service will be 12:00 Noon, Friday, November 22, 2019, at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., for Mrs. Selena M. Gayles, 92, Euclid, who departed this life on Friday, November 15, 2019 peacefully at her residence.



Mrs. Gayles was born February 22, 1927 in Youngstown, a daughter of Albert and Bessie Mae Hardy Kerns.

She worked for General Motors and a member of World Fellowship Interdenominational Church here in Youngstown.

She loved bowling, traveling and playing cards.

She leaves her children, Joann Scott, James (Evelyn) Southerland, Crystal (Carter) Parkman and Earl Washington; her sister, Alva Kerns; 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Willie Gayles; three brothers and one sister.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Friday, November 22 at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

