NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sean Jeremy Hicks (Waller) Sr., 46, of New Castle, P ennsylvania passed away on Father’s Day June 19, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio.

Sean was born May 21, 1976 in Youngstown, Ohio to John Waller, Sr. and Julia (Hicks) Welch.

As a child Sean loved to roller skate and was a huge animal lover.

He worked in the summer at Cray Youth & Family Services in New Castle, P ennsylvania doing auto detailing. He also did snow removal and lawn care maintenance.

Sean loved playing the Bongos and drums at numerous churches on Sundays and loved spending time with friends, family and children. He was the light and laughter of the party or any event. Sean could put a smile on anyone’s face no matter what they were going through. He loved cooking and posting it on Facebook he was the chef of the family.

Sean was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Earl and Patricia Jordan, his paternal grandparents Charles Waller, Sr. and Dorothy Cochrane, his uncles Charles Waller, Jr., Tommy Waller and David Waller, his sister Johnikka Waller and his nephew Tamarick Moore (Bop`B).

Sean is survived by his children Chrisean Hicks of Ohio, Alicia Hicks of Florida, Jayla Hicks of Ohio, Sean Hicks, Jr. of Mississippi, Ja’Sean Hicks of Ohio, Shawnda Hicks of Mississippi, Raysean Hicks of Ohio and Ashawntae Hicks of Ohio. Parents John Waller, Sr. and Julia (Billy, Sr.) Welch. Siblings Patrick (Linda) Reed of Ohio, Eliot Reed of P ennsylvania, Christian Welch of Ohio, Kenneth Welch of Arizona, April (Anthony) Hamilton of South Dakota, Billy Welch, Jr. of Alabama, Carlton Welch of M ississippi, Raymond (Lakesha) Waller of Ohio, Dajaun (Micah) Waller of Ohio, John Waller Jr. of Ohio, Neelisha Waller of Ohio, Elizabeth Waller, stepmother Joyce Robinson, step sisters and brothers Vincent Stennis, Derrick Stennis, Melissa Stennis, Tommie Robinson, Shelby Robinson, Tamikka Robinson, Sharee Robinson and stepchildren Jabree Hawkins, Mya Napier, Vajanae Napier and Kayla Kimbrough. Nine grandchildren and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Funeral service will be 12:00 p.m July 1, 2022 at The Church Without Walls Global Ministries, Inc. 280 Mill Creek Drive, Youngstown OH 44512 where a visitation with the family we be from 11:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m.

Please wear your mask over your mouth and nose it is required when entering the church.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home has been given the honor to serve the family at this time of bereavement.