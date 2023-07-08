YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Savannah R. Gilmer 24, Youngstown, departed this life on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at her residence.

Ms. Gilmer was born November 20, 1998 in Youngstown, a daughter of James Gilmer, Sr. and Bobbi Kosmo.

She went to East High School and Life Skills.

She worked at Lowes for a long time before moving to work at the Hollywood Gaming and Casino in Austintown.

She loved gardening and spending time with her siblings, family and friends.

She leaves to cherish her memory her parents; Alicia Spitler and Deandre Cooperwood who helped rear her; her siblings, Emmanuel, Elijah, Nevaeh, James Jr., NiaLina, Mariana, Se’Miya, Tristyn, Hannah Strub, Ja’Mesha, Giavonni and Antwan, Jones Jr.; her grandmother, Kim McKelley; her partner since middle school, Ms. Korey Jenkins and a daughter, Yazalina; special cousins, Lace “Diggity” and Awry and a host of aunts, nieces, uncles, nephews and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Jerome James Gilmer; grandparents, Richard (Shirley) Kosmo and Reggie McKelly.

Friends may call from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held immediately after.

Please remember to wear a mask when entering the building.