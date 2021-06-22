Sandy Craft, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandy Craft, 64, Poland, was granted her angel wings on Tuesday June 15, 2021 after a brief struggle with diabetes and her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman, Ohio.



Sandra was born on June 20, 1956 in Youngstown a daughter of Delores Chalfant.



Sandy’s life would seem too short to many but those who were touched by her understood that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which one lives. She was a warm, compassionate and vibrant woman who always went out of her way to help others no matter what. She had a wonderful sense of humor, was kind hearted which endeared her to everyone she came in contact with and it is a great testament to her nature that she formed so many long lasting friendships over the years.

She leaves to cherish her memory her mother, her children; Michelle Jones, Troy Brabant and Candace Brabant, her brother; Phillip Boyer, four grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 23 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.