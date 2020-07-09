Sandra Lynn Bogan, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra Lynn Bogan, 73, of Boardman, Ohio departed this life on Friday, July 3, 2020.

Ms. Bogan was born July 11, 1946 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Johnny and Emma (Shaw) Bogan.

She was a 1961 graduate of South High School. She completed a certificate program at Choffin.



Sandra was a retiree of General Motors Lordstown and a member of UAW 1112. Ms. Bogan was a lifetime member of the VFW auxiliary Donald Lockett VFW post 6488.

Ms. Bogan cherished being a Mother and had a heart to help people in times of need. She enjoyed listening to music and talking with loved ones.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved big brother, Carl Bogan Sr. and her nephew Wynn Bogan.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her beloved daughter, Eboni Bogan, brother, Sherwood Bogan, Sister-in-law, Betty Bogan, nephew, Carl Jr. (Melody) Bogan, a niece, Alexis Bogan

Friends may call from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home Inc., where a funeral service will follow.

Social Distancing will be upheld swaying will be limited and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

