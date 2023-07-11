YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 14, 2023 at Union Baptist Church for Ms. Sandra Johnson, 75, affectionately known as “Mutt” departed this life Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Mount Carmel East Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

Ms. Sandra Johnson was born on December 2, 1947, in West Palm Beach, Florida, daughter of Willie Mae Thomas-Johnson and William E. Johnson, Sr.

Ms Johnson worked 42 plus years and retired from Packard Electric/Delphi and was a graduate of The Rayen High School class of 1966.

Ms. Johnson leaves to cherish her memory her children: two daughters, Dionne Jennings (DeWayne) and Ashley Alexander of Reynoldsburg Ohio and son, Jerome Johnson of Warren, Ohio; stepchildren, Cozy and Kim; granddaughter, Deja Jennings; grandsons, Darien and Dijon Jennings and Xavier Brown; great-grandchildren, Ja’Meir and Ja’Zaire “little boo boo” Amaker and Ezra Jennings (expecting to be born September 2023), all of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; sisters, Victoria Johnson and Marguerite Drummond (LC) of Youngstown, Ohio and Regina Johnson of Columbus, Ohio; brother, Raymond Johnson (Darnell) of Youngstown, Ohio and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ms. Johnson was prececed in death by her mother, Willie Mae Thomas-Johnson; father, William E. Johnson, Sr.; husband, James Johnson; stepson, Jimmy Johnson and brothers, Timothy Johnson, William E. Johnson, Jr. “Ponnie” and David Johnson.

A visitation will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday night, July 13, 2023 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home and again from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m Friday at the church, where services will start promptly at 11:00 a.m.

