Sandra E. McClain, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Sandra E. McClain, 73, of Youngstown, went to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

Ms. McClain was born July 30, 1946 in Youngstown, Ohio . She was the oldest of nine children of the late John D. and Lillian Walker Mckinney.

She was a graduate of class 1966, from the Rayen Senior High School.

Sandra accepted the Lord Jesus Christ and was baptized at an early age at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church.

Presently, she was a member of the Youngstown Baptist Church under leadership Pastor Mike Williams. S

he was a hospitality and events hostess, but most rewarding job was being a loving and faithful home care giver to her two special-needs brothers, John and David McKinney.

She enjoyed traveling and going to Florida to visit her son with her brothers. She enjoyed outings and events with her special friends. Sandra loved everyone she made contact with.

She will be greatly missed by her family, soul sisters, Marsha Gykes and Pat Stanford; her God Sister, LuCindy Luckett; special friend, Gloria Fleeton.

Sandra leaves to cherish her memories, two sons, William (Cynthia) McClain and Brian McClain; two sisters, Johnnie Spates-Greene and Jaye Dee (Calvin)Thurston; three brothers, Nathaniel, John D., David Arnez; six grandchildren, Monet and William, Brauna, Brian, Jr, Kavon, Abeion and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Sandra is preceded in death by her parents; her sons Jay and Kevin McClain ; her brothers, Raymer and Floyd; a sister, Lillie McKinney.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

Social distancing will be upheld, seating will be limited for immediate family and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 2, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

