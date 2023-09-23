YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel “Sam” Lee Davis, of Youngstown, passed away on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center, at the age of 79.

Sam was born on June 6, 1944, the child of Charles Bell and Viola Johnson Davis in Montgomery, Alabama.

Sam was a graduate of East High School, attended Youngstown State University and was a lineman at General Motors.

He enjoyed carpentry, listening to Jazz and was an avid agricultural enthusiast “gardener.” He also enjoyed just sitting on his front porch, waiving at those passing by.

He leaves to cherish his memories, two daughters, Lovise C. Davis and Nichol (Vernon) Gilbert; two grandsons, Corey P. Thomas, and Kevin D. Bracy-Davis; five great-grandchildren he adored; siblings, Veola Johnson, Betty (Fred) McIntosh, Louise (Raymond) Wright, Roosevelt (Shirley) Davis, Arvella Davis, Maxine “Cookie” Connor and a host of nieces, nephew, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Viola Davis, Claudie Bell Davis, Mary Elizabeth Davis and Willie James Davis.

Funeral service will be Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 12:00 Noon at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Wednesday at the funeral home.

